- Big Show is featured in this new clip from the "WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania" DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.
* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose)
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- As seen below, Eva Marie is featured on the cover of the new issue of Flair Magazine Egypt. The magazine is billed as the first Arab-International luxury magazine.
