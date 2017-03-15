WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is only scheduled for one more episode of WWE Monday Night RAW before his current WWE contract expires at WrestleMania 33.

While Goldberg is not currently scheduled for this coming Monday's RAW in Brooklyn, NY, he is advertised for the WrestleMania go-home RAW on Monday, March 27th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Unless he signs a new WWE deal, that is slated to be his last RAW appearance for the near future.

Goldberg's WrestleMania 33 opponent, Brock Lesnar, is currently scheduled for both episodes of RAW heading into WrestleMania, as well as the post-WrestleMania RAW in Orlando, but is not currently advertised for any shows beyond that.

Goldberg had originally signed a short-term deal for one match against Lesnar at last November's Survivor Series pay-per-view, but signed a new deal shortly before the event to stay with the company until WrestleMania.

