- We are still a few weeks out, but the extended video preview for UFC 210 has been released. The promo captures the main event rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson that will go down April 8 from Buffalo.

Cormier won the first encounter, submitting Johnson to win the vacant title. The video also takes a look at the co-main event between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

- Anderson Silva will return to action in Brazil, as the former UFC middleweight champion meets Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212. The event takes place June 3 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and features Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway for the unified featherweight title.

Silva picked up his first official win since 2012 this past February when he was awarded a decision vs. Derek Brunson. He had lost four of his last five, with the other bout being ruled a no-contest vs. Nick Diaz back in 2015.

Gastelum stretched his current win streak to three with a first round finish vs. Vitor Belfort earlier this month. He's also bested Tim Kennedy and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks since a split decision loss to Neil Magny.

- Bellator MMA has signed Legacy Fighting Alliance champion Leandro Higo to meet bantamweight titleholder Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 177. Higo replaces Darrion Caldwell, who suffered an injury and was forced out.

The event takes place April 14 from Hungary and will air on Spike.

Dantas won the belt back last June with a win over Marcos Galvao, defending it last year with a win over Joe Warren, as well. Higo is on an eight-fight win streak.

