Triple H announced this morning that NXT will be returning to the Download Fest in the U.K. from June 5-11. Tickets go on sale this Friday. He also tweeted the poster below.
Nakamura signed with WWE last year and made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas event on April 1, 2016. He is scheduled to face NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the title at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, the night before WrestleMania 33 on Saturday, April 1st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
UK... #AreYouReady? @WWENXT goes across the pond for #NXTLIVE & @DownloadFest from June 5-11. Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am GMT. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r0hY8NVD53— Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2017
