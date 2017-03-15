Triple H announced this morning that NXT will be returning to the Download Fest in the U.K. from June 5-11. Tickets go on sale this Friday. He also tweeted the poster below.

One interesting name not featured on the poster is Shinsuke Nakamura, which may suggest that his NXT days are coming to an end.

Nakamura signed with WWE last year and made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas event on April 1, 2016. He is scheduled to face NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the title at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, the night before WrestleMania 33 on Saturday, April 1st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

@CallumW1995 contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.