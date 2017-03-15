Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein and Dennis Farrell review last night's SmackDown on this week's Wrestling Inc. podcast. Then, MLW's Court Bauer joins us to talk about WaleMania III during WrestleMania week, booking past WrestleManias and more. Other topics to be discussed include:

- The WrestleMania card, more matches coming?

- Shinsuke Nakamura heading to the main roster soon?

- Bill Goldberg set for one more RAW

- AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon is set

- How is this year's WrestleMania card compared to last year?

And more!

