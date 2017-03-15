Above is this month's Rock Q&A for his YouTube channel. During the Q&A, The Rock answered one wrestling-related question when he was asked who his favorite people were to work with in the business.
The Rock also once again reminded his fans on when wrestling is fake.
"Always remember that those matches that you loved in the past that I won, it was very real, I legitimately beat those individuals," The Rock joked. "I beat everybody when I won, 1-2-3, it's real. The matches that I lost, everything in that match was fake, there's no way that I can ever lose. So that's when you know it's fake as hell, it's a bunch of bullsh-t."
