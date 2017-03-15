Above is this month's Rock Q&A for his YouTube channel. During the Q&A, The Rock answered one wrestling-related question when he was asked who his favorite people were to work with in the business.

"I have worked with the greatest of the greats in wrestling and I love all these guys," he said. "There's two guys in pro wrestling in terms of wrestlers: one would have to be Triple H, and the other one would have to be 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Both guys I love, both guys I respect [and] admire. They're great friends to this day."

Steve Austin Criticizes The Rock At WrestleMania 32; Talks Hulk Hogan Sex Tape, Donald Trump
The Rock also once again reminded his fans on when wrestling is fake.

"Always remember that those matches that you loved in the past that I won, it was very real, I legitimately beat those individuals," The Rock joked. "I beat everybody when I won, 1-2-3, it's real. The matches that I lost, everything in that match was fake, there's no way that I can ever lose. So that's when you know it's fake as hell, it's a bunch of bullsh-t."

