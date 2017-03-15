- Jonathan Coachman announced this week that he and ESPN SportsCenter will be in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend for complete coverage.

- It was noted before that Monday's WWE RAW was the final WWE show to ever be held at The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit as the venue is being done away with later this year. WWE actually has one more event scheduled for The Joe - a SmackDown live event on Saturday, July 29th. The Ticketmaster pre-sale password is THEJOE.

- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official for WrestleMania 33. Nikki tweeted the following on going to WrestleMania with her boyfriend:

