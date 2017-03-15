- Jonathan Coachman announced this week that he and ESPN SportsCenter will be in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend for complete coverage.
- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official for WrestleMania 33. Nikki tweeted the following on going to WrestleMania with her boyfriend:
Going to #WrestleMania with my Love @JohnCena!! This woman right here is on cloud 9! ??????N #Nena #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/BaWsfsAlFk— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.