- March Madness is upon us and WWE is partnering with ESPN to promote the ESPN Tournament Challenge again this year. Details are at this link. In the video above, Charlotte Flair fills out her bracket. The video also features a dance from Cesaro.

- While 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh to film material for the company, he was gone before the SmackDown tapings began.

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin in the dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Pittsburgh. Below is a fan clip of Ambrose dealing with some ring ropes issues:

Fan video from tonight by 814diva on instagram. Dean has an issue with the ropes, oops #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/JrRJ6joiPm — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 15, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.