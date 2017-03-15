- While there's no word on when she's returning to WWE TV, Eva Marie remains busy with her NEM fashion brand. She posted this video blog from a "meeting day" earlier this week.
- As noted, Austin Aries won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last night's WWE 205 Live to earn a WrestleMania 33 shot against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries tweeted the following on making it to the biggest show of the year:
I've got two words for you:— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 15, 2017
THANK YOU. @WrestleMania #205Live pic.twitter.com/xZPhyIXRoQ
The paths we travel may all be different, but our desired destination is all the same. And when you finally arrive, you appreciate every twist, turn and obstacle you had to navigate to get there, and every person that helped you along the way.
@wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemania33 #205Live #GREAT #GRATEFUL
The paths we travel may all be different, but our desired destination is all the same. And when you finally arrive, you appreciate every twist, turn and obstacle you had to navigate to get there, and every person that helped you along the way. @wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemania33 #205Live #GREAT #GRATEFUL
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.