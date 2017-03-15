- While there's no word on when she's returning to WWE TV, Eva Marie remains busy with her NEM fashion brand. She posted this video blog from a "meeting day" earlier this week.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Rachel Maddow, This Is Us, The Haves & Have Nots and The Voice. SmackDown had 69,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, up from last week's 53,000 interactions and 12,000 authors. SmackDown also had 123,000 Facebook interactions with 75,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 117,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

- As noted, Austin Aries won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last night's WWE 205 Live to earn a WrestleMania 33 shot against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries tweeted the following on making it to the biggest show of the year:

The paths we travel may all be different, but our desired destination is all the same. And when you finally arrive, you appreciate every twist, turn and obstacle you had to navigate to get there, and every person that helped you along the way.

@wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemania33 #205Live #GREAT #GRATEFUL

