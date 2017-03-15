- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh.
- The second episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's "Dinner with The King" podcast is now available. You can listen below. Co-host Glenn Moore sent word that Lawler stated he feels WWE will never clear him to return to the ring, even with his active indie career. Lawler also noted that WWE doctors have never done an in-depth exam to clear him. Lawler also mentioned that his ideal final WrestleMania match would be against Dolph Ziggler, which ties in to his heart attack and the recent Ziggler - Lawler interaction on SmackDown. Speaking of WrestleMania, Lawler also talks about his only WrestleMania match against Michael Cole and noted that he chipped Cole's teeth showing him a dropkick while preparing for the match.
