- Cody Rhodes will return to Arrow this season for the 21st episode. Rhodes first appeared on Arrow in the third episode of season 5, as seen above. The air date for the episode has not yet been revealed, although IGN reports that it will air in late April or early May.

- Just a reminder that the first two seasons of Lucha Underground are now live on Netflix. Netflix subscribers can watch them at this link . As for the current third season of Lucha Underground, the second half of the third season will return to the El Rey Network on May 31st.

- Matt Hardy commented on Impact Wrestling sending ROH and pay-per-view companies legal threats before ROH's 15th Anniversary show last weekend. Hardy wrote on Twitter:

They sent legal threats to @ringofhonor PPV carriers to intimidate them into not airing the PPV, right before it started.. HYPOCRITICAL. https://t.co/4xC6cBNomr — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2017

#BROKENBrilliance-



"Stand your ground, DELETE your fears.. Fight for what is rightfully yours." — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2017

