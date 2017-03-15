Source: Sportskeeda

AJ Styles was recently a part of a media press conference. There were a series of questions that Styles answered, which included participating in his first Elimination Chamber match, WWE compared to Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and more.

Here are some highlights.

Fans cheering him even though he is a heel:

"Sometimes you just gotta go with the flow. My job is to be whatever they tell me to be as AJ Styles. Sometimes it doesn't work exactly the way that you want it to because sometimes the fans decide for you. It's not the first time they've acted like this with certain guys, and it's flattering, to be honest with you. No matter what I say or do, sometimes I can't get them to boo me. But at the same time, I do my best and I'm happy to get a response whether it be bad or good."

Competing at WrestleMania 32:

"You just don't realise how big WrestleMania is until you're a part of it. Being at the biggest WrestleMania ever was mind-blowing and exciting, all at the same time. I didn't think I would ever have the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania, so it's one of those things where I finally had my WrestleMania moment, which I thought I would never have. Certainly, it was exciting, and it was almost too much to take in. The next night I had to sit down and go, 'wow, I just did WrestleMania. I am definitely a WWE Superstar.' It was a great moment in my career, for sure."

Nakamura getting called up to the main roster:

"I can't wait for Shinsuke Nakamura to move up from NXT to the main roster. I know he's a talent that is definitely going to be one of the biggest in the world. I knew that years ago. It's exciting, all the new things that are coming Smackdown and Raw's way, with the Japanese stars like Shinsuke, and others."

Styles also talks about possibly competing against Kurt Angle, his dream match, thoughts on John Cena, and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

