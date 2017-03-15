Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted on his blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"The close of the show was memorable and well done by all involved. The villains, HHH and Stephanie, were spot on and Foley showed everyone how a babyface sells with their facial expressions especially the eyes and body English. Brilliantly done piece of business. It felt like the fans accepted Seth Rollins as the protagonist that he is being positioned to be in WWE as Rollins' courage and SELLING appealed to the fans in Detroit. No, the suicidal, career threatening dives didn't do it but, instead, it was crowd psychology and the fundamental application of the genre's most viable dramatic weapon, selling and convincing one's audience come along for the journey. For those wondering, I fully expect Rollins vs HHH at WM Orlando where Rollins needs a career defining victory vs a future HOFER on the biggest stage of them all. Logically, why would WWE put Rollins on the show closing segment on RAW if they did not have plans on him wrestling at 'Mania?"

Dana Brooke moving away from Charlotte:

"I like Dana Brooke creating an issue with Charlotte. It's something new and hopefully Charlotte can help 'make' another opponent. That;s what stars do. I'm optimistic for Ms Brooke's future."

Shawn Michaels' appearance on Raw:

"The Shawn Michaels surprise was timely and it worked and HBK had interaction with Roman Reigns who gained proved that for whatever the reason that many @WWE fans simply refuse to cheer for the polarizing and talented athlete."

