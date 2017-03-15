As noted earlier, on last night's SmackDown, Mauro Ranallo was missing from the announce table, due to the storm that made its way up the Northeast. Early yesterday, Ranallo himself hinted that the storm might keep him from appearing on the show via his Twitter.

Maybe. Snow may stop that from happening. https://t.co/Smd7zAQ7i8 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 14, 2017

Once it was made public why Mauro wasn't on the show, former WWE Announcers, Josh Mathews and Taz, took to their respective Twitter accounts to voice their opinions about why announcers can't miss shows.

With @OfficialTAZ in the car, I once drove us 2 days to Indianapolis to make a TAPED Smackdown show from NYC. #JustSayin' — Josh Mathews ?? (@realjoshmathews) March 15, 2017

Very dangerous driving conditions, @MichaelCole & myself. U drove the whole way. Gotta make the SHOT! Thats how it use to be... I guess. https://t.co/tFKeBXqwAe — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 15, 2017

Taz also spoke about this on his radio show:

"You can not miss a show. You can't. You can't miss a show. When you miss a show - in no order of preference - you get heat with the locker room, you get heat with your boss, you get heat with your broadcast colleagues. It's just not a regular job. You are there once a week, and you are making a lot of money with a massive, massive platform. You've got to be there. You've got to make the shot. No matter what happens. Mauro is from Canada, okay, so he's well-versed when it comes to weather and snow. People knew the storm was coming for days."

It should also be noted, while he didn't specifically speak on the subject, Jim Ross retweeted the above video from Taz's radio show. Ranallo has yet to comment further on missing this week's episode.

(H/T Cageside Seats)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.