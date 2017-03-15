It's now confirmed that Bobby Roode will defend the WWE NXT Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.
Below is the updated card:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
