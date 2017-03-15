- UFC president Dana White sounds more and more optimistic about a possible Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout by each passing day. White talked with TMZ Sports Wednesday about the potential "dream bout."

"It doesn't make a lot of sense for my business," White said. "But I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money."

McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez last year. He held the featherweight belt at the same time, but was stripped of that title without ever defending it. Mayweather retired in 2015 with a boxing record of 49-0, but recently stated he is "unretired" and wants to face McGregor this June.

White added that all plans involving McGregor remain on hold until after the birth of his first child.

- RIZIN FF, one of the top promotions in Japan, filled out an upcoming card with the addition of several former UFC fighters, including one-time flyweight title contender Kyoji Horiguchi.

Horiguchi will face Yuki Motoya on April 16 in the main event of the card from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Also, Anthony Birchak and Tatsuya Kawajiri will meet, along with Daron Cruickshank, Heath Herring and Satoshi Ishii all slated for action.

