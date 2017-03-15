Source: The Sun

The tag team situation for both Raw and SmackDown Live is shaping up to deliver some very good matches at WrestleMania 33. As confirmed on Raw, there will be a triple threat match, pitting the champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Cesaro & Sheamus and Enzo & Cass.

For SmackDown Live, there has yet to be an official announcement of who American Alpha will be competing against, or if they will be competing on the biggest show of the year at all. On the latest episode, the duo lost to former champions The Usos, which gives a good indication of who their opponents will be at WrestleMania.

Recently interviewed by The Sun, Chad Gable commented on the team competing in their first WrestleMania.

"I like to compare it to my Olympic experience," Gable said. "I didn't have much time to think and build up to that – it was just training, training, training. [People asked me] 'Are you worried? Are you excited? Nervous?' I was like, 'I don't know, I'm just training'.

"But when I got to London, you felt the buzz around town. It was everywhere. That's when it hit me. I think the same thing's going to happen once we get to Orlando, because WrestleMania takes over the whole town. It's not just that one day, in that one building. It's a week-long ordeal. I think once we land there and get going in Orlando it's going to start to set in."

When discussing American Alpha, one name who often comes up is Kurt Angle. In 2002, "Team Angle," comprised of Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas, debuted for the SmackDown brand and became mentored under Angle. The team immediately found tag team success, as Benjamin and Haas won the WWE Tag Team Championship just a little over a month after debuting.

"It would be great to work with Kurt. He paved the way for us amateur wrestlers," Jordan said, when asked about possibly working with Angle in the future. "Also, his mind – the way he works in ring – it's a thing of beauty. It's amazing.

"There are all these stories we've heard about Kurt Angle ­– and obviously we've gotten some comparisons – but it would be really nice to work hand-in-hand with him, help get our game to the next level. Obviously he has so much experience that he can put upon us. It would be great to just sit under the tree of knowledge and let him talk with us and give us some pointers."

See Also Kurt Angle Reportedly Wrestling For WWE

"We're really looking forward to Orlando," Gable added. "Maybe we'll get a minute to sit down with him and ask a few things. He did the exact path that we're trying to do right now and succeeded in the biggest possible way. If there's anyone that's going to help Jason and I, he's the man for the job."

American Alpha also commented on the current success of the tag team division, competing against Gallows & Anderson, and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Chris Featherstone on Twitter @cravewrestling. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.