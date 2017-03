- Above is the opening video for tonight's Impact Wrestling.

- Tonight's Impact episode will feature Brandi Rhodes in singles action, Alberto El Patron's reaction to relinquishing the World Heavyweight Title, the return of LAX and more. Below is a promo for tonight's show:

- Impact released the following "#MakeImpactGreat" promos with Ethan Carter III, Madison Rayne, Eddie Edwards and Moose:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.