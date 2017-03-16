Source: Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard

WWE Superstar The Big Show recently did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard to discuss his WWE career, and give an update on his Wrestlemania match with Shaquille O'Neil. Here are the highlights:

"Bill Goldberg is fresh. People haven't seen him in a while. People still react to him, and he still brings something to the table. He's fighting one heck of an opponent in Brock Lesnar. That match is going to be a pretty big deal. Brock Lesnar is a guy who doesn't do a lot of live events, doesn't do a lot of house shows, but every time he steps in the ring, it has a big fight feel. That's what you want in a big draw.

"It's not necessarily a bad thing that you're not on TV all the time. Sometimes, it makes you more of an attraction and helps you draw. That's no disrespect to the guys who work on the road all the time. We all know those guys are the horses. They're doing the live events, they're doing the tours, and I'm out there with them. On one hand, yes, it should go to the guys who work all the time. But on the other hand, you've got to give the fans the best you can give them. Sometimes, that's guys you don't see all the time or even a surprise. Look at what makes every Royal Rumble so exciting—it's the surprise entries. What superstar re-signed with the company? Is it RVD? Who is coming in for a big pop?"

Wrestlemania match with Shaq falling through:

"I want to do this match. It certainly isn't on me. I'm serious and dedicated. Whether Shaq has other obligations or business, that's on him. As far as I know, we're still trying to make Princess Shaq happy so we can move forward with the match at WrestleMania. I have a lot of respect for Shaq. He's one of the greatest NBA centers of all time. But here's the thing, and I say this with all humility, I'm one of the greatest big men ever in the WWE.

"I'm giving Shaq the opportunity to showcase himself at our biggest event of the year. He is an entertainer and he is an attraction, and he is a heck of an athlete. But he's hemming and hawing saying it's somebody else's fault. If you want to do this, come do this. This is something where Shaq saw how great of shape I was in, and he decided to back out. That's a personal thing on Shaq."

No longer wrestling after his contract expires in February of 2018:

"No last matches, no fanfare, just ride off into the sunset and disappear. That's more my style. I'll find something else to do that is inspiring—and let these new kids take the business and the reigns and let them build the future. I wish them all luck. Everything changes. We've got a great group of talent that deserves the spotlight."

Big Show also discussed possibly working for WWE as an ambassador after retirement, WrestleMania, people thinking big men can't wrestle, the new Jetsons movie and more.

