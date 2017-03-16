- Above is video from this week's Talking Smack with Daniel Bryan reacting to Shane McMahon's announcement on facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Bryan says he fired AJ and doesn't want him on the blue brand, no matter how good he is. Bryan wants to talk with Shane because he doesn't feel Shane was in his right mind when he made the announcement.

- There was no "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter last night due to the winter weather in the Northeast. Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that there will be "WrestleMania-heavy" programming over the next few weeks. As noted, Coach and the crew will be going to Orlando to cover WrestleMania 33 next month.

- As noted, John Cena will be the one to induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. Angle tweeted the following on Cena doing the honors:

I'm beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017

