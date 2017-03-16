UFC president Dana White made an appearance on "CONAN" Wednesday night to discuss the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather "dream" bout. White, who told TMZ Sports earlier in the day that he wouldn't stand in the way of McGregor earning a large paycheck, added that he calls the proposed fight "likely" to happen now.

"There's so much money involved," White said. "I just don't see how it doesn't happen. It's going to be a tough deal because there are a lot of egos involved and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.

"I do think it's going to happen."

While many have almost laughed off the idea of McGregor being competitive with one of the best boxers in history, White said he believes "Notorious" has a chance to "make it interesting."

"A lot of things make this fight intriguing," he said. "Conor McGregor is huge. He's in the prime of his career. Floyd is 40. Floyd has always had problems with southpaws. Conor is a southpaw and Conor hits hard. When he hits people, they go down. Floyd is definitely not knocking him out. That's for sure."

White also discussed a previous fist fight with former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. White once managed Ortiz, who recently retired after a brief run in Bellator MMA.

"We were gonna fight one time in a boxing match but I actually never told this story publicly before but we were on a private plane on our way to Japan and it was my partners, the Fertitta brothers, myself, Tito Ortiz and our matchmaker at the time, Joe Silva. Tito and I were messing around and he put me in what's called a neck crank," White said (thanks to FOX Sports for transcribing). "I was tapping and he didn't stop. You can seriously hurt somebody in a neck crank, especially as big and strong as Tito is.

"So I just started blasting him in the ribs, started punching him in the ribs and when he let go (I) just jumped up and it was just a full blown fist fight in the plane. We were literally taking off and the plane was (wobbling) and the Fertitta brothers had to jump in and break up the fight. So then I sat on the front of the plane, he sat in the back of the plane the rest of the flight."

