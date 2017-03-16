- Above is another teaser for the "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" parody that comes to the WWE website on Friday. As noted, John Cena and other WWE Superstars are featured in the parody. PWInsider reports that there was a pitch for SRW floating around within WWE as far back as September of last year.

- WWE stock was up 1.32% today, closing at $20.80 per share. Today's high was $20.88 and the low was $20.58.

- The Rock will begin filming "Skyscraper" in China this August. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 13th, 2018. Rock posted the following on the movie:

BREAKING: Grateful to share this big news. Universal Studios and @Legendary Pictures have declared JULY 13th 2018 SKYSCRAPER weekend. Massive scale of a movie we've been developing for almost two years and we start shooting this August - in CHINA.

Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world's largest skyscraper - that's on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor.

My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family.

Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that's saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world's top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets.

Good thing I'm not afraid of heights. But at 4,000ft it's a different story.

Let's get to work.

#CHINA #SevenBucksProds #FlynnPicturesCo #Zhao #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th 2018

