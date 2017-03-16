- In the video above, the people from "What's Inside" cut open a WWF World Championship Eagle belt that was signed by Bret Hart, Howard Finkel and The Undertaker. After cutting it open, it was revealed that the belt had four layers "and wasn't cheaply made."
- As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Stardom's Kairi Hojo signed a three-year contract with WWE. Hojo had appeared on the current season of Lucha Underground with Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani.
We noted that WWE has a story about this week's tryouts at the Performance Center, which included Wes Brisco and former Olympian Jaime Espinal. Shirai was also at the WWE Performance Center this week, and WWE originally had her in the story before removing her. It's not known why she was removed from the article. You can check out the mention below:
Damn @shirai_io receives tryout @WWEPerformCtr— Craig Hermit (@craighermit) March 15, 2017
If she joins @WWE the #womensdivision will be put on notice from day 1 #Nxt #SDLIVE #stardom pic.twitter.com/wVmQF8qnpF
Eddie Cerda contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.