- In the video above, the people from "What's Inside" cut open a WWF World Championship Eagle belt that was signed by Bret Hart, Howard Finkel and The Undertaker. After cutting it open, it was revealed that the belt had four layers "and wasn't cheaply made."

- Days before defending the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33, Bayley will be doing a meet and greet at the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye in Orlando, FL. Tickets are $35 and include one flight on the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye. You can purchase tickets or get more details here

- As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Stardom's Kairi Hojo signed a three-year contract with WWE. Hojo had appeared on the current season of Lucha Underground with Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani.

We noted that WWE has a story about this week's tryouts at the Performance Center, which included Wes Brisco and former Olympian Jaime Espinal. Shirai was also at the WWE Performance Center this week, and WWE originally had her in the story before removing her. It's not known why she was removed from the article. You can check out the mention below:

