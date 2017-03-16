Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of 'Impact Wrestling' on Pop TV. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Full coverage begins now. Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page.

What will happen tonight on Impact Wrestling? The controversy continues to cloud the World Title situation. Change is in the forecast! pic.twitter.com/r5IrSHOM0v — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2017

IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped @ The 'Impact Zone' in Orlando,Florida

The show opens with a two minute video package that recaps what went down last week and teases what's to come on tonight's show. The first three words spoken by Bruce Prichard in the video below are "TNA is Dead".

Two NEW hours of #IMPACTonPOP gets started RIGHT NOW as we continue to #MakeImpactGreat! What are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/buG6CJFHZV — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2017

Alberto "El" Patron makes his way to the ring in The Impact Zone... Josh Mathews, Jeremy Borash and The Pope are back together on commentary. Alberto takes the mic in ring and talks about how much he loves this place. He loves being in Impact Wrestling because he gets to be himself. That he doesn't have to pretend to be someone that he is not. Alberto then talks about how he proved himself to everyone last week by defeating Bobby Lashley. Alberto feels that he deserves to be Impact champion. He says that politics are the reason that he is not currently the champion. Alberto says that he is a fighter and not a talker. He then calls out Bobby Lashley. EC3's music hits instead...

"I love this place because here, I don't have to pretend to be something that I'm not" -@VivaDelRio #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/xJU2rCZaNh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2017

Ethan Carter tells Alberto that he did the right thing relinquishing the world title, based on how he won it last week. Carter says that Alberto shouldn't be given shots at the title immediately. That he should earn it. He then goes on to challenge Alberto to a match. Alberto says that he is out here to challenge Lashley and not him. He says that he is going to go find Lashley now. As he goes to leave the ring, Carter insults Alberto to get him to come back. Alberto returns to the ring and says he's here to fight Lashley, and not the "b---h". EC3 and Alberto start brawling and security runs out to break them up. After a few minutes of brawling, the crowd starts chanting "Let them fight". Alberto gets on the mic and says that if Carter wants to fight. That he's going to get that fight with him later tonight.

Back from the break. An ad airs for Impact Wrestling's "One Night Only" ppv. In the video, Jeff Hardy is promoted as being a part of tomorrow night's pay-per-view.

A 'Make Impact Great' video airs with Eddie Edwards. In the brief video below, Edwards talks about what Impact Wrestling means to him.

Footage is now shown of a meeting that took place "earlier today" with Impact officials. Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel and others are seated at a conference table. In the meeting, Mantel addresses the current tag title situation with Decay now owning the belts. Dutch questions the legitimacy of it. The argument is made in the meeting that Decay may be the rightful owners because "Vanguard 1" malfunctioned. Bruce Prichard disagrees with the current predicament and says that he may have a solution for this problem.

Back at ringside. Jeremy Borash is on the phone while Mathews is talking about the current tag title situation. Borash "breaks" the news that Alberto El Patron will face EC3 later tonight...... A video package is then shown of the partnership between Eli Drake and Tyrus. It leads to this match.

El Drake & Tyrus Vs. Garza Jr. and The Laredo Kid

Garza Jr. and The Laredo Kid are from The Crash promotion in Mexico. Garza Jr. is the nephew of the late Hector Garza. Who competed on TNA's first ever pay-per-view.

Garza and Laredo control the early going of the match. Garza ends up stripping out of his long tights. Eli Drake tries to capitalize on Garza's showboating but fails. He is sent to the outside and then Garza leaps onto him. Laredo Kid then hits a top rope moonsault onto Eli Drake. Back in the ring, Laredo hits a standing moonsault onto Drake. He covers him for a near fall. Drake battles back and tags in Tyrus. Laredo tries to leap onto Tyrus but gets caught and slammed in mid-air. The show heads to break in mid-match.

Impact returns from the break and Tyrus is beating down Laredo. He tags in Drake, who does more of the same. This continues for the next few minutes with Drake and Tyrus taking turns beating down The Laredo Kid. Eventually Laredo makes the hot tag to Garza Jr. He comes in and takes the fight to Eli and Tyrus. Garza Jr. knocks Tyrus from the apron and to the floor. Drake stops Garza's momentum by hitting a reverse suplex. He then takes down the Laredo kid with a celtic cross. Eli tries to finish off Garza. He gestures to Tyrus to get back in the ring. While he is doing this, Garza recovers and rolls Eli up in a schoolboy and gets the pin.

The Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. defeat Eli Drake & Tyrus

In the post match. Eli Drake and Tyrus argue in the ring after their loss..... Back at the broadcast table. Mathews and company bicker a bit. Then Borash makes mention of Impact's new working agreement with NOAH in Japan. A video follows of Impact's wrestlers being in Tokyo working for Pro Wrestling Noah. Moose, Eddie Edwards and James Storm are shown in Japan making the promotional rounds for the company. Each man talks about what it means for them to be back in Japan. Moose talks about facing The Great Muta and Marufuji. Edwards says that NOAH means so much to him because he spent time in Japan as a young boy. How he's happy to be back to show off how much he has improved since.... Footage is then shown of Moose and company in Yokohama, Japan for another NOAH event. Moose talks about how the experience in Japan reminds him of his days in The NFL. How the events in Japan have a real sports feel to them. James Storm talks about how he loves the competition and how he wants to prove himself in Japan. Moose closes the video by talking about how great it will be for Impact and NOAH to eventually do shows together.

Kayci Quinn is in the ring now. She is set to make her Impact debut against Brandi Rhodes. After Brandi makes her entrance. Cody interrupts. He makes his way to the ring with his Global Force Next-Gen title in hand. He makes Earl Hebner hold the title... Cody then calls off the match. He says that Impact will not use The Rhodes name under their terms but under his. Cody then asks Kayci her name and gives her 45 dollars to not have the match. Cody says it's 20 dollars more than they were going to pay her originally.

Cody makes Kayci get in her corner. He takes his belt back and gets a laugh from the audience. Cody then rips on Moose for not being here. He says that Moose may be in Japan but that Cody is Japan. Cody calls Moose a "little man" and says that his wife Brandi knows that he's the "biggest man". Cody then challenges Moose for an Impact Grand Championship match. Cody then forces Brandi to leave.... When the show returns from the break, Rosemary is attacking Kayci Quinn. Kayci tries to fight back but ends up eating "The Red Wedding" from Rosemary.

We return from commercial break and @TNA_Rosemary is attacking Kayci Quinn! Talk about chaos! #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/ByAGFlXyho — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2017

Another "Make Impact Great" featurette airs. This time with Ethan Carter III.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.