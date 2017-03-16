- Cathy Kelly's latest YouTube video looks at WWE's "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" parody, which you can watch above. It premieres this Friday on WWE's YouTube channel and on WWE.com.
The Rock commented on hosting the show for the fifth time, writing on his Instagram:
BREAKING: LIVE FROM NEW YORK... Honored to host the Season Finale of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and join their illustrious, exclusive and highly sexy 5X Host Club! I started my career 20yrs ago in NYC and from that vey first night, the city embraced me as a son. This SNL is special. I'm coming home to make history and have a KILLER show with the brilliant SNL cast and production team (I may or may not get slightly drunk 3 out of the 7 days I'm there). #SNL #SeasonFinale #MakingHistory #5xHostClub #NYC MAY 20th ???
- As noted, it was revealed today that John Cena will be inducting Kurt Angle into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Angle wrestled Cena in Cena's first WWE televised match. Cena commented on Angle inducting him, writing on Twitter:
Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017
