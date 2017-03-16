- Cathy Kelly's latest YouTube video looks at WWE's "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" parody, which you can watch above. It premieres this Friday on WWE's YouTube channel and on WWE.com.

The Rock will be joining the SNL "Five-Timers Club," which is a club of the 18 people who have hosted the show at least five times. The Rock will be hosting the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 20th. He last hosted the show in 2015. Uproxx reported today that the final four episodes of the season will air live in the Mountain and Pacific times zones, as well as Eastern and Central, which is the first time that has happened in the show's 40+ year history.

The Rock commented on hosting the show for the fifth time, writing on his Instagram:

See Also John Cena Reveals What He Told The Rock After WrestleMania 29 Main Event, Talks Past Heat With Rock

- As noted, it was revealed today that John Cena will be inducting Kurt Angle into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Angle wrestled Cena in Cena's first WWE televised match. Cena commented on Angle inducting him, writing on Twitter:

Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.