- WWE posted the video above of several of their Chinese recruits dining at a Chinese restaurant in Orlando.

SportsKeeda is reporting that WWE officials are not happy with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss' in-ring work, despite her promo ability. It was noted that she is believed to have very little chemistry with anyone on the roster other than Becky Lynch, and Lynch is credited for the "passable matches" that they do have. Road agents were also apparently not happy that Bliss did not a good match with Mickie James on SmackDown this past Tuesday.

- WWE announced the appointment of Joaquin Del Rivero as Vice President & General Manager, Latin America, and MaurÍcio Ramírez Cuesta as Marketing Director, Latin America. Both will be based in WWE's Mexico City office. Del Rivero will lead WWE's strategic business development initiatives and day-to-day operations in Latin America and work with WWE's partners across all its lines of the business, including TV, live events, marketing, sponsorship, new media, licensing and merchandising. As Marketing Director, Latin America, MaurÍcio Ramírez Cuesta will report to Del Rivero and serve as a key member of the WWE International Marketing team, creating and executing country specific brand campaigns and developing and implementing marketing and promotional strategies for all lines of business, including TV, WWE Network, consumer products and licensing, live events and digital.

