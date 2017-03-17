Source: FOX Sports

FOX Sports interviewed Luke Gallows, who was promoting WrestleMania 33. Below are a couple of highlights:

"Oh man. Probably Enzo Amore. That's the biggest nerd I have my eye on right now, you know, going into this Triple-Threat Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. There's nothing that I will enjoy more than superkicking his head into the third row in front of 90,000 people. It's going to be a great thrill for me."

His second run with WWE being more enjoyable than the first:

"I think I matured as a performer during my time in Japan, with Karl Anderson, and we kind of found our niche with The Club stuff over in Japan. And then bringing it here to WWE with AJ Styles and Finn Balor. So that faction grew and the fans accepted it and they dug it, they were into what we were doing. It kind of got everybody over, and pushed us into or back into the WWE spotlight.

"I know all four of us have certainly been enjoying the ride, and there's a lot more untapped potential there, so the sky's the limit. We're all looking forward to our WrestleMania moments come Orlando at the beginning of April."

Gallows also discussed WrestleMania 33, what it means to be a "good brother", Southpaw Regional Wrestling and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

