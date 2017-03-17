- WWE uploaded Ric Flair's full retirement match against Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania XXIV, which you can watch above. An emotional Michaels defeated Flair after a pair of superkicks.

- John Cena will be returning to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22nd.

WWE Hall Of Famer Says Hulk Hogan Begged Him For Advice, Manipulated Eric Bischoff In WCW
- Hulk Hogan stated on Twitter tonight that he will not be at WrestleMania 33, which you can see below. As noted, Hogan will be opening a second location of Hogan's Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be days before WrestleMania 33 on Thursday, March 30th. There will be autograph signings with Hogan from Wednesday, March 29th - Tuesday, April 4th. On the day of WrestleMania, Hogan will be signing autographs at Hogan's Beach Shop from noon to 4pm. Hogan's Beach Shop is about an 8 mile drive from the Citrus Bowl, the site of WrestleMania 33.


