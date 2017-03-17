- WWE uploaded Ric Flair's full retirement match against Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania XXIV, which you can watch above. An emotional Michaels defeated Flair after a pair of superkicks.

- Hulk Hogan stated on Twitter tonight that he will not be at WrestleMania 33, which you can see below. As noted, Hogan will be opening a second location of Hogan's Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be days before WrestleMania 33 on Thursday, March 30th. There will be autograph signings with Hogan from Wednesday, March 29th - Tuesday, April 4th. On the day of WrestleMania, Hogan will be signing autographs at Hogan's Beach Shop from noon to 4pm. Hogan's Beach Shop is about an 8 mile drive from the Citrus Bowl, the site of WrestleMania 33.

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017

