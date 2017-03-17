- Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct separate interactive Q&A sessions during their visits. Lynch will attend tonight, Friday March 17th, between 5:30-8:30 p.m., while Angle will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday. For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit wizd.me/ClevelandPR.

- My San Antonio has an article here about Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and his wife, former WWE Diva Lena Yada, selling their home in Austin, Texas for $2.25 million.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo was not able to make this past Tuesday's SmackDown Live due to the winter storm that hit the Northeast. His absence was met with criticism from some former WWE commentators. JBL also took a shot at his broadcast colleague, writing on Twitter:

.@mauroranallo I made the show, everyone made the show, everyone. Maybe he shouldn't have bashed me if he wasn't going to show up. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 17, 2017

