As noted, WWE will be releasing a parody on classic regional wrestling promotions today called Southpaw Regional Wrestling. The parody features several WWE stars including John Cena, Rusev, Lana, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Cesaro, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who discussed it with FOX Sports.

"Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a concept of this … basically 1980s southern regional wrestling promotion or territory, and it's a lot of stuff that the guys have been doing for years backstage to entertain each other," Gallows said. "I know my character in particular has been an ongoing thing for the better part of a decade.

"It was really us getting to kind of take the gloves off and use our… comedic style, if there is one. You'll get the chance to judge for yourself, but you'll see a lot of people step outside of the realm of what you've seen them do, character-wise, and as in-ring performers as a part of WWE. So it's kind of a chance for everybody to let their hair down. I didn't get to because I don't have any, but everybody else. And we had a blast doing it, man. That thing drops tomorrow. I just watched the teaser myself, I was trying to get them to shoot me a link but they won't do it."

Southpaw Regional Wrestling premieres today on WWE.com and the WWE YouTube channel. Apparently Southpaw Regional Wrestling merchandise is already on the way, as seen below.

