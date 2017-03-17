Source: PWInsider Elite

Last July, WWE made the decision to officially return the brand split, drafting stars to Raw and SmackDown. With the split, the WWE Universal, SmackDown Women's and SmackDown Tag Team Championship were all established. In the past eight months, names such as The Miz, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles have all benefited from the split, becoming some of the most important names for their respective brands.

On the heels of potentially another WWE draft coming in the summer, there will be information released on which stars are expected to defect to the opposite brand. As of now, one major name has been discussed.

According to PWInsider Elite, the top name discussed for a roster switch right now is Roman Reigns. In fact, there have been discussions to solidify this move, and make him the top pick to defect.

Not only would this get Reigns out of the repetitive cycle of competing against Kevin Owens, but it would also provide an opportunity to compete against strong heels such as The Miz and Baron Corbin.

As previously reported, early plans call for the WrestleMania 34 main event to be WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns. If Reigns moves to SmackDown Live, this would be difficult to schedule unless Reigns wins the Royal Rumble again.

Other names have been rumored, but as of now, Reigns is the only person who WWE is having serious talks about switching over to SmackDown Live from Raw. This decision is focused around Reigns being the next John Cena, along with the lack of strong babyfaces on the SmackDown Live brand.

