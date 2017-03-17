Source: Making Their Way To The Ring

Recently on Lilian Garcia's podcast, Making Their Way To The Ring, the former WWE ring announcer spoke with three-time WWE RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. During the interview, Banks publicly acknowledged that she is married to independent professional wrestler and costume designer Sarath Ton.

According to Banks, she is married, but hid it because the fans are "crazy". Banks, who did not intend to divulge this information on the podcast, went on to say that her marriage is not any business of the fans.

"Yeah, I'll tell [Garcia]. [She is] the first one I've ever admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes. [Ton will] be so happy that I'm talking about him. Yes, [Ton has wanted to go public]. He's fine with it if it's known, but I say, 'okay, you know about it, but it's none of your business.' That's what I say to our fans."

Banks continued, "I just think fans are just so crazy. And, like, I see what they write to him [on] Twitter and I don't like that stuff. If you're saying he's ugly, or he shouldn't be with me because of this or that, like, that hurts me."

Apparently, Banks met Ton while she was training to be a pro wrestler in Boston, Massachusetts. Banks, who did not find Ton attractive when they first met, admitted that she wouldn't have made it to WWE without the support of her husband.

"I just don't like that he gets [internet negativity] and he reads that every day. Do you know what I mean? And he's such an amazing person. And, legit, wrestling was always my dream, but if I didn't have him help me through that whole situation from NXT, and FCW, and everything with my brother, I honestly don't know how I would have lasted."

Banks suggested that fans should not be too upset about 'The Boss' being off the market, as they would not have had a chance with her anyway.

"When we got married and a leaked and it was trending, 'Sasha Banks got married' and everyone was like, 'what? Why?' But, like, really, guys? You thought you could've married me? Like, come on!' It's so funny!"

Banks shared that Ton quit his job and moved to Florida to be with Banks when she made it to FCW. Ton, who took sewing in high school precisely for the purpose of making ring gear, began making ring gear for other talent once they saw the regalia Ton made for the former NXT Women's Champion. Banks stated that Ton now makes gear for AJ Styles and Triple H, among others.

"Two years later, they asked me if he could help out with WrestleMania. He had a trial run. He did incredible. And now he's here. He makes so [many performers' ring gear]. He makes AJ Styles' [gear]. He makes Triple H's gear for WrestleMania. I mean, he has done it all. He made Michael Hayes' jacket for [WWE] Hall Of Fame. He helped Stephanie McMahon with her gear."

