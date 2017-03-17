- Samoa Joe turns 38 years old today. Today would have also been the 42nd birthday of former WWE Superstar Andrew "Test" Martin.
- Tickets go on sale today for NXT at the Download Fest in the U.K. from June 5-11 as well as for NXT live events in Atlanta, GA on April 13, Spartanburg, SC on April 14th and Charlotte, NC on April 15th. You can purchase tickets here.
- With today being St. Patrick's Day, Vince McMahon posted the tweet below this morning, which roughly translates to "Ireland Forever."
Erin go Braugh— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.