- Samoa Joe turns 38 years old today. Today would have also been the 42nd birthday of former WWE Superstar Andrew "Test" Martin.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will be appearing at the Omaha World of Wheels tonight at the Centurylink Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required for admission. You can get more details by clicking here

- Tickets go on sale today for NXT at the Download Fest in the U.K. from June 5-11 as well as for NXT live events in Atlanta, GA on April 13, Spartanburg, SC on April 14th and Charlotte, NC on April 15th. You can purchase tickets here.

- With today being St. Patrick's Day, Vince McMahon posted the tweet below this morning, which roughly translates to "Ireland Forever."

Erin go Braugh — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2017

