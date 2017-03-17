- Former TNA star Jesse Neal posted the photo below this week of his ankle, which he broke less than two weeks ago at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, FL for an "I Believe in Wrestling" event. Neal was challenging Rhett Giddins for the SCW Florida Heavyweight title. You can see the spot where Neal broke his ankle in the video above at the 11 minute mark. Neal is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Ya wrestling is fake my ass The pain is what comforts me in times like this #IAM #DogofWar A post shared by Jesse Neal (@thejesseneal) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

- Matt Hardy will be facing TNA star Eli Drake this Sunday at FSW's Presents When Stars Collide at Sam's Town in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the Fite App. John Morrison, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum will also be in action. You can get more details at Fite.tv.

- ROH announced that The Hardys vs. Young Bucks match at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1st in Lakeland, FL will be a ladder match.

- Speaking of Hardy, he commented again on Impact Wrestling sending ROH and pay-per-view companies legal threats before ROH's 15th Anniversary show last weekend. He wrote on Twitter:

#HouseHardy always fights.



And #HouseHardy will win.



My #BROKENUniverse is like Thor's Hammer. It only goes with its true owner & creator. https://t.co/t1N3joWYEM — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 16, 2017

