- WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will be appearing at the Minneapolis World of Wheels at the US Bank Stadium tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required for admission. You can get more details at Autorama.com.

- Omaze.com is running a promotion here where you can join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron and the rest of The Fate of the Furious cast at the red carpet premiere of the movie. Winners will be flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel, and will attend the VIP after-party. You can enter the contest at this link

- Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder and former WWE star Alex Riley partied in Las Vegas last night. Ryder posted the photos below on his Instagram:

Pool day at @hardrockhotellv! #hardrockhotelLV @kileyjrwwe @heelziggler A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

VEGAS! @heelziggler @kileyjrwwe A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

