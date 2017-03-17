- Weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC Fight Night 107 event took place earlier today and the results are in. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass with Jimi Manuwa taking on Corey Anderson in the main event.

The ceremonial weigh-in face-offs will stream live at 1 p.m. ET. Below are complete weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/5 p.m. ET)

* Corey Anderson (205 lbs.) vs. Jimi Manuwa (205)

* Alan Jouban (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)

* Brad Pickett (139) vs. Marlon Vera (140)

* Arnold Allen (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/1:30 p.m. ET)

* Joseph Duffy (155) vs. Reza Madadi (155)

* Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Darren Stewart (206)

* Timothy Johnson (264) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (240)

* Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Teemu Packalen (155)

* Oluwale Bamgbose (184) vs. Tom Breese (185)

* Leon Edwards (169) vs. Vicente Luque (169)

* Ian Entwistle (139) vs. Brett Johns (136)

* Scott Askham (185) vs. Brad Scott (185)

* Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (133)

- Conor McGregor is not only in New York City, he's actually headed to a boxing event Friday night. "Notorious" will be in the corner of his friend, Mick Conlan, who is making his boxing debut. Reports concerning a McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout taking place later this year have heated up, with Chael Sonnen even chiming in that it is "on."

On our way to New York City for Mick Conlan debut let's go Ireland if one of us go to war we all go to war!!!! Happy saint Paddy's day take no s--t we run the world ???????? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:59am PDT





Connor vs Floyd is ON! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 17, 2017

