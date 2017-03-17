Source: PWInsider Elite

- As noted, there have been talks in WWE about Roman Reigns switching rosters during the next WWE draft. While this is reported to be the top priority, there is another name that has been rumored to defect. According to PWInsider, AJ Styles could be moving over to Raw during the same draft, commencing new rivalries on Monday nights.

- Former ROH star and 2016 Top Prospect winner Lio Rush is reportedly done with the company. PWInsider also reports that WWE has shown interest in Rush for quite some time, and an NXT debut could happen this year.

- John Cena will be inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame, as previously reported. The former manager of Angle, Daivari, has a special tie to both stars, as he was the special guest referee in their WWE Championship match at the 2005 Survivor Series. Daivari can now be found training students to be pro wrestling stars at The Academy: School of Pro Wrestling in Minneapolis, MN. Daivari sent me this poignant statement of the induction.

