- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest "Bring It To The Table" episode.

- WWE recently applied to trademark "Bella Style" and "Bella Glam" for The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- As seen below, it appears Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles