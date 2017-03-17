- Natalya's latest column at The Calgary Sun looks at WrestleMania and her family's WrestleMania moments. Natalya wrote about Bret and Owen Hart squaring off at WrestleMania X, and said that it is a moment that stands out for her. She also revealed what her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, considers his WrestleMania moment.

"Dad was part of a 20-man battle royal [at WrestleMania 2], along with my uncle, Bret (The Hitman) Hart ('the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be')," Natalya wrote. "My dad and Bret were among the final three in the match, duking it out with eventual winner Andre the Giant. To this day, if anyone asks my dad about WrestleMania, he points to that moment with Andre as his 'WrestleMania moment.' Not only was it a special moment for my dad and Uncle Bret because it was part of wrestling history, but because it involved Andre, whom they both respected immensely and who was a close Hart family friend."

- As noted, PWInsider reported that WWE is strongly considering moving Roman Reigns to SmackDown in the upcoming draft, and that there are rumors that AJ Styles will be drafted to RAW. Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes suggested that Styles be moved to RAW as part of his storyline with Shane McMahon.

"One of the benefits of the brand extension is to simulate competition between Raw and SmackDown that hearkens to the Monday Night Wars, a time period that brought out the best in the professional wrestling business," Konuwa wrote. "But outside of the typical, lazy 'you're not going to see this on [Raw/SmackDown Live]' comment from an announcer, the spirit competition just hasn't been there. Raw and SmackDown Live simply exist on two separate planes that do not affect one another. But if Stephanie McMahon kicked off Monday's Raw by announcing she has signed Styles to spite her older brother, it would capture the spirit of the memorable first episode of Monday Nitro."

- As noted, SportsKeeda ran a report stating that WWE officials are not happy with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss' in-ring work, despite her promo ability. They wrote that she is believed to have very little chemistry with anyone on the roster other than Becky Lynch, and Lynch is credited for the "passable matches" that they do have. They added that road agents were also apparently not happy that Bliss did not have a good match with Mickie James on SmackDown this past Tuesday.

WWE producer "Road Dogg" Brian James shot down the report when asked about it on Twitter. When asked if the report was true, he replied "hell no!," before noting that Alexa is "a star" and "everyone knows it." You can check out his response below:

@JoeCroninJCS hell no! She is adored by EVERYONE. She's a star dude and everyone knows it. This is what's wrong w/the internet lol #bull?? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 17, 2017

