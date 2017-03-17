- In the video above, Sheamus and Becky Lynch send their St. Patrick's Day greetings.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam, who hasn't wrestled in nearly a year, noted on Twitter that he might be wrestling again this August. When asked if he would be with WWE this August, he replied, "more info soon," as seen below:



Rob Van Dam On WWE Relationship, If He Was Contacted For Brand Split, JVD Dissing Him, Sabu, Trust
- Stephanie McMahon wished everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day, as seen below:


