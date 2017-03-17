- In the video above, Sheamus and Becky Lynch send their St. Patrick's Day greetings.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam, who hasn't wrestled in nearly a year, noted on Twitter that he might be wrestling again this August. When asked if he would be with WWE this August, he replied, "more info soon," as seen below:

More info soon. https://t.co/jApaCzH60m — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 17, 2017

- Stephanie McMahon wished everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day, as seen below:

#HappyStPatricksDay! Today everyone is Irish (of course some of us are blessed to be #Irish all year round!)! ?????? pic.twitter.com/8UAHAnVqvw — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 17, 2017

