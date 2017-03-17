Paige was apparently a victim of an online hack. Several private nude photos and videos of the WWE Superstar were leaked online today.

The apparent hack comes days after photos of several female celebrities, including Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, were stolen and posted online. Watson is already planning legal action over the stolen photos. It is not known is Paige was a part of that hack.

A big hack in 2014 where many private celebrities photos were leaked resulted in the hacker, Ryan Collins, being sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Collins had reportedly hacked into at least 50 Apple iCloud and 72 Gmail accounts by using a phishing scam.

