This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring a main event segment with the tag team division plus World Heavyweight Title fallout with Alberto El Patron and Bobby Lashley, drew 344,000 viewers. This is up 18% from last week's 292,000 viewers and a new high for this year.

Last week's Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 but this week's show ranked #119.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode:

