- Cathy Kelley looks at the hype surrounding Finn Balor's return at WWE live events last week in this new video from WWE Digital.
- As noted, Xavier Woods recently celebrated 1 million subscribers to his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel by posting a video with Stephanie McMahon. Vince McMahon congratulated Woods today with the following tweet. Woods replied and asked the WWE Chairman about making a future appearance.
New Day Rocks. Congrats to @XavierWoodsPhD and @UpUpDwnDwn! pic.twitter.com/bW3YIOiZUg— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2017
Thanks for the congrats! Everyone still wants to see you on the show ?? maybe one day?? https://t.co/IA1CBqYBag— Austin Creed @ SXSW (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 17, 2017
