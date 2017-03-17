The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel make their entrances as Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They lock up. Axel ducks a clothesline attempt from Dallas before striking him. Axel sends Dallas into the turnbuckles prior to connecting with a dropkick. Dallas clotheslines Axel. Dallas hits a spinning neckbreaker on Axel. Dallas locks in a modified headlock on Axel, Axel fights out of it. Dallas connects with an elbow strike to Axel before pinning him for a two count. Dallas hits a knee drop on Axel. Dallas clotheslines Axel and pins him for another two count. Dallas locks in another headlock on Axel, Axel fights out of it again. Axel strikes Dallas several times. Axel hits a pair of clotheslines on Dallas. Axel eventually pins Dallas for a two count. Axel goes for the Perfect-Plex, Dallas reverses it into a roll up for a two count. Axel then pins Dallas for a two count. Axel hits the Perfect-Plex on Dallas. Axel pins Dallas for the win.

Winner: Curtis Axel

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman promoting Lesnar's Universal Title Match with Goldberg at WrestleMania.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Shawn Michaels confrontation with Roman Reigns regarding his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Noam Dar (w/Alicia Fox) and Jack Gallagher make their entrances.

Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar

They lock up. Gallagher briefly locks in a leg submission on Dar before switching to an arm lock. Dar hits an arm drag on Gallagher. Dar maintains an armlock of his own on Gallagher. Gallagher does a backflip before locking in a headlock on Dar. Dar sends Gallagher to the corner, Gallagher does a headstand in the corner. Dar runs at Gallagher, Gallagher connects with boots to the throat of Dar. Dar rolls out if the ring, Gallagher follows. Dar rolls back in the ring as Gallagher talks to Alicia Fox. Dar attempts a dropkick to Gallagher as he enters the ring, but does not connect in a botched spot. Dar strikes Gallagher. Dar sends Gallagher out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Dar is driving his boot into Gallagher's throat in the corner as we return from the commercial break. Dar connects with an uppercut to Gallagher before pinning him for a two count. Dar hits a modified hip toss on Gallagher. Dar locks in an arm lock on Gallagher. Gallagher fights out of it, Dar kicks his leg out from under him. Dar briefly locks in a knee submission on Gallagher. Gallagher strikes Dar. Dar hits a modified slam on Gallagher. Dar locks in another arm lock on Gallagher. Gallagher fights out of it before hitting a pair of dropkicks on Dar. Gallagher eventually headbutts Dar. Gallagher hits a running dropkick on Dar in the corner. Gallagher pins Dar for the win.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the verbal confrontation between Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley which led to the brawl between Triple H and Seth Rollins with Triple H standing tall to end the segment.

