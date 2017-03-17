As noted, Paige was apparently a victim of an online hack. Several private nude photos and videos of the WWE Superstar were leaked online today.

Paige commented on her photos and videos being stolen, writing on Twitter:

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

She had also retweeted the message below from her brother, Roy:

Bang on ???? all u need is family,f##k everyone else ???? pic.twitter.com/GYRyf3sbxV — Roy Knight (@royzebrabevis) March 17, 2017

The apparent hack comes days after photos of several female celebrities, including Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, were stolen and posted online. Watson is already planning legal action over the stolen photos. It is not known if Paige was a part of that hack.

