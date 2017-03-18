Thanks to Felix Soros for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Syracuse, New York:

* Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann

* Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeated Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas and Titus O'Neil

* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

