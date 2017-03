Thanks to Tara's Friend for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Montez Ford defeated Dan Matha

* Kassius Ohno defeated Alexander Wolfe

* Macey Estrella and Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato

* Oney Lorcan squashed Elias Samson in under a minute

* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak. This came after a Tozawa vs. Ali match was interrupted

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery

* Liv Morgan defeated Lana in a solid match

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

