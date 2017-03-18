As Raj noted earlier, Paige was apparently the victim of a hack on Friday as several private nude photos and videos of the WWE Superstar were leaked online.
Since the leak, Paige took to Twitter and wrote the following. She also re-tweeted a supportive graphic from her brother Roy Knight and posted a link to the song "Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man.
Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent.— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017
In an update, Paige's mother Saraya Knight also took to Twitter and commented on the leak. She wrote:
People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own— SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017
