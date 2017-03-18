- As noted, David Otunga and Mauro Ranallo missed this past Tuesday's SmackDown Live. It was said on-air that Otunga wasn't at the show because he was filming a movie, while Ranallo was unable to make it due to the winter storm that hit the Northeast last week. Dave Meltzer suggested that there may have been another reason for Ranallo missing the show, as he wrote in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "at least half of that was true, since Otunga was out filming a movie."

- Just a reminder that AJ Styles will be signing autographs and posing for photos at FYE in the Crossgates Mall in Albany, N.Y., this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- As noted, JBL and Ron Simmons will induct Teddy Long into the WWE Hall of Fame. JBL commented on inducting Long, writing on Twitter:

Incredibly honored that Ron Simmons and I will be inducting @teddyplayalong into the @WWE Hall of Fame. #APAReunion #HollaHolla — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 17, 2017

