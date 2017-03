- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at "brutal backstage assaults," which is topped by The Undertaker throwing Steve Austin through a window.

- We have learned that two of the security guards used by Daniel Bryan at least Tuesday's SmackDown were local Michigan independent wrestlers N8 Mattson and Noah Lott. N8 Mattson will be appearing for PWAS on March 24th in Melvindale, MI while Noah Lott will be at Dan Severn's Price of Glory Wrestling in Coldwater, Michigan on March 25th.

- John Cena posted the photo below on his Instagram of former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. Cena's Instagram posts are seemingly random, and he posted several photos of Kenny Omega earlier this year, who ended up re-signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

